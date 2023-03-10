KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been arrested after 440 grams of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

According to court records, Colten L. Wright, 25, of Kearney, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (more than 140 grams of methamphetamine), possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. All charges are felonies.

During an arraignment hearing in Buffalo County Court, Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. set Wright’s bond at $250,000 cash or surety. He is currently being held in the Buffalo County Jail.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case against Wright:

An investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team became aware in Nov. and Dec. 2022 that Wright was allegedly involved in the sale and possession of large amounts of methamphetamine in Holdrege and Kearney.

On the morning of March 9, the investigator was notified of Wright’s vehicle in Kearney and had stopped at two different residences that are associated with drug activity. On March 10, Wright’s vehicle was located at Kearney Drive-In Self Storage, 2921 N. Avenue. After contacting management of the facility, it was determined Wright was not a renter at the facility. Members of TRIDENT, Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol made contact with Wright inside the storage facility.

After detaining Wright, officers observed a small amount of a white, crystal-like substance that was consistent with meth on the driver’s seat. The substance was field tested and showed a positive presumptive result for meth.

During a probable cause search of Wright’s vehicle, investigators located 440.06 grams of suspected meth in five different bags, two digital scales, 40 black and silver Ziplock-type bags, assorted drug paraphernalia and a .25 caliber pistol with six rounds in the magazine. A portion of the substance in the bags was tested and was presumptive positive for meth.

A criminal history check on the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System determined Wright is listed as a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing weapons.

A preliminary hearing for Wright is scheduled for March 29 in Buffalo County Court.