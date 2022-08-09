Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized.

Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea the Buffalo County Attorney's office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.

However, Judge John Marsh isn't bound to any agreement by the attorneys, and can sentence McFarland as he sees fit.

Judge Marsh accepted McFarland's plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report, including a substance abuse evaluation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment, and psychological and chemical dependency — help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing will be in September.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 22 Kearney Police Department officers and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to the Big Apple Fun Center where records say police saw a man lying on the floor. The man had obvious injuries, records say, and was bleeding from his ears, but breathing.

A witness told police the victim had tried to break up a fight between two women when he was “rendered unconscious,” records say.

McFarland then alleged kicked the man in the head. The man was transported to the hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. When he became conscious, records say he had ringing in his ears and could communicate only by writing.

The man was treated for his injuries and later released. McFarland was interviewed by police, arrested and later posted bond.