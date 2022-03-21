Kearney man faces charges of trying to run over people with car

KEARNEY — Jeremy Vinzenz is accused of trying to run over people with his car Thursday after a disagreement with a downtown Kearney bar owner.

Vinzenz, 34, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of use of a weapon (a car) to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of attempted second-degree assault in the incident.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, court records indicate Kearney Police Department officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 10 block of East 21st Street. At the scene, several witnesses told officers a man with a Honda Accord was trying to hit people with his car near the bar. Police were given a license plate number of the suspect vehicle, which was registered to Vinzenz, according to records.

Thirty-five minutes later police were again called to the 10 block of East 21st Street, this time for the report of a GMC pickup trying to swerve and hit people outside of a bar. Police were given a license plate number of the pickup, which was also registered to Vinzenz.

At the scene of the incident involving the Honda a man told officers the driver had earlier been kicked out of a bar because he was trying to start a fight. After being kicked out the man got into his car and allegedly started driving aggressively toward a group of people, and nearly hit them. One man walked up to the driver before leaving the scene and the driver threatened to kill him. Twice the driver had tried to hit the man with his car.

The alleged victims identified Vinzenz as the driver of both the Honda, the GMC and the man who tried to start a fight inside the bar. Vinzenz was contacted at his house in Kearney, and was arrested.

He appeared in court Friday where formal charges were read to him. Judge John Rademacher set his bond at $25,000.

Today, Vinzenz remained at the Buffalo County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

