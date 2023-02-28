KEARNEY – A one-car crash that took the life of a 31-year-old Kearney man early Tuesday morning remains under investigation, according to a report from the Kearney Police Department.

Michael L. Swalley died from injuries suffered in the wreck.

At approximately 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department, along with CHI Health Good Samaritan EMS, responded to a one-car crash at North Railroad Street and Avenue B in central Kearney.

Preliminary investigation indicates a white 2009 Toyota Corolla was eastbound on North Railroad St. at Avenue B. It left the roadway and struck the power pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle was identified as Swalley of.

Swalley was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. After arriving at GSH Emergency Department, Swalley’s condition worsened and lifesaving efforts were initiated.

Swalley died at Good Samaritan Hospital as a result of his injuries. Family of the deceased have been notified.

KPD asks that anyone with information about the accident contact the police department.