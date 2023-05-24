KEARNEY — A Kearney man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash northeast of Kearney Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash near 160th Street on Poole Road. A southbound pickup truck had entered the east ditch and struck a power pole.

Scott King, 42, was found deceased in the road ditch approximately 100 yards from the truck. He is believed to have been the driver of the pickup truck. Next of kin have been notified.

Preliminary investigation indicated after striking the pole, a power line was down near the truck. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney's Office and the Buffalo County Highway Department. The investigation remains open.