Kearney man dies in single-vehicle crash on private property Thursday in south Kearney

KEARNEY — An autopsy has been ordered for a Kearney man who was the victim of a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Platte Road within Broadfoot’s Sand and Gravel property south of Kearney.

At 4:15 p.m. Kearney police and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 716 S. Second Ave. At the scene emergency crews found a 1997 GMC K1500 pickup against a metal gate, said a KPD news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver and lone occupant, Robert Beam, 53, of Kearney was found dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pickup was traveling east on a private access road, also known as Platte Road, and collided with a partially open metal gate, the release said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by KPD. An autopsy has been ordered.

KPD and KVFD were assisted at the scene by members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Buffalo County Attorney, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan.