Kearney man denies allegations he sexually assaulted four; trial date set

KEARNEY — An April trial date is set for a Kearney man accused of sexually assaulting four women in 2018-2019.

Collin Taubenheim, 19, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County District Court with four counts of felony first-degree sexual assault, and one count of attempted felony first-degree sexual assault. The alleged incidents happened April 28, 2018, Aug. 31, 2018, Sept. 9, 2018, Nov. 29, 2018, and Feb. 24, 2019, and involve four victims.

The charges allege Taubenheim subjected his alleged victims to sexual penetration without their consent.

Taubenheim, who initially was charged in May, has denied the allegations. Details of the cases are sealed.

In January, he waived his right to a speedy trial.

Court records indicate Taubenheim’s pretrial hearing is April 5 with a trial scheduled to start on April 12.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska.