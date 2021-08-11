Kearney man convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2018

KEARNEY — A Kearney man faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for felony sexual assault.

Landon S. Johnson, 42, pleaded no contest last month in Buffalo County District Court to one count of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child at least 12 years old, but less than 16 years old. The charge involves sexual penetration between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

In exchange for his plea charges of felony tampering with a witness and a protection order violation, a misdemeanor, involving the same victim were dismissed.

Judge John Marsh ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help the court issue an appropriate sentence.

Court records detailing the incident are sealed.

Sentencing will be in September. Johnson faces 15 years to life in prison.