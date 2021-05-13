Kearney man convicted of knifing dog on head, rump

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of felony intentional cruelty to an animal after cutting his dog.
Dovison Segla, 21, of Kearney pleaded no contest to the charge Monday in Buffalo County District Court. In exchange for his plea two other charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness, both felonies, were dismissed.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge Ryan Carson accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation.
Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in July.
On Sept. 30, Kearney Police responded to welfare check at an apartment at 1727 University Drive Circle. The investigation revealed when Segla and another person arrived at the apartment they found the dog had trashed the house. The dog was found near a cake on the kitchen floor.
Segla grabbed a knife, told the dog to get into the kennel in the bathroom, and hit the dog once in the head and once in the rear, records indicate. Segla and the other person then cleaned up the blood in the bathroom, and Segla cleaned the knife and put it back in the kitchen.
Records indicate the dog had emergency surgery for a laceration to his head that went to the dog’s skull, leaving a dent in the skull. The laceration on the rear of the dog went to the dog’s spine.
Court records say Segla initially told officers a different story saying that the dog knocked the cake and knife off the counter, and the dog was cut by the knife when it fell to the ground. However, based on the blood in the bathroom police didn’t believe he was being truthful.
Segla was arrested and later posted bond. The status of the dog and its breed are unclear.