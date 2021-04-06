Kearney man convicted of intentionally using bull whip to assault child

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of intentional child abuse, including hitting one child with a bull whip so hard the child wet himself.

The 38-year-old man pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to two counts of intentional child abuse, not causing seriously bodily injury, both felonies. The incidents happened in June.

In an effort to protect the victims, the Hub is not including the man’s name.

In exchange for the man’s plea the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissed four similar felony child abuse charges.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge Ryan Carson accepted his plea and ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation.

Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing will be held in May. The man remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.