Kearney man convicted of holding 14 year-old at gunpoint
Kearney man convicted of holding 14 year-old at gunpoint

KEARNEY — A Kearney man pleaded no contest to robbery last week in Buffalo County District Court.

According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney pleaded no contest to robbery, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property. Charges of distribution of a controlled substance - concentrated cannabis, terroristic threats and possession or receiving a stolen firearm were dismissed by the court.

Rayburn is being charged as an adult in Buffalo County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in June in Buffalo County District Court.

Rayburn faces a maximum of 50 years in prison for both the robbery and possession of a deadly weapon charges. He also faces a maximum of two years imprisonment or a $10,000 fine for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property charge.

Rayburn has a bond review hearing Friday in Buffalo County District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

The charges stem from an incident in March when a 14-year-old was  held at gunpoint in a car when he allegedly attempted to purchase vape supplies from Rayburn. Rayburn was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

