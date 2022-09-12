Kearney man convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child

KEARNEY — A judge has found a man guilty of felony attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child in Kearney.

Anthony R. Searle, 46, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to the charge that involved a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. In exchange for his plea, deputy Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young reduced one count from felony first-degree sexual assault of a child to attempted first-degree sexual assault, and dismissed two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The charges involve sexual penetration of the victim that happened between June 1, 2021, and Jan. 12. The victim is the same for all three counts.

Records say in exchange for his pleas Searle also agreed to testify in other ongoing court matters.

Records detailing the crime are sealed.

Judge Ryan Carson accepted Searle's plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report, including a sex offender evaluation and risk assessment. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment and psychological and chemical dependency — will help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

Searle will be sentenced in October.

Searle's wife, Mandy, 43, faces three counts of aiding and abetting Searle in the incidents. She has denied the allegations, and her cases are pending in district court.