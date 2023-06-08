KEARNEY — A Kearney man has confessed to participating in an armed robbery and vehicle-theft-turned-shooting, both of which occurred on May 18. He gave police information leading to new charges being brought against both his accomplice and himself.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, Kearney resident Ronnie Swartz, 26, currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail, admitted several details to law enforcement officers regarding the May 18 incidents. Swartz told officers that he participated in the armed robbery at 1712 E Ave. around 2:30 a.m. May 18. He also admitted to participating in the vehicle theft at 67 Villa Drive around 6 a.m. May 18 and abandoning the vehicle in a pasture in rural Buffalo County.

Swartz also identified Jerome Quinn, 26, of Omaha, as firing a handgun through the window of the stolen vehicle and striking the car that was following them. According to court documents, a witness also identified Quinn as the shooter from the stolen vehicle. During a photo lineup, she commented that she recognized his eyes and was 85% certain that it was him.

Quinn was previously charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth, and felony possession of burglar's tools. These charges stemmed from Quinn's arrest on May 18, as he discarded 6.9 grams of meth while fleeing from police and had lock picking tools in his backpack at the time of his arrest, according to court documents. Quinn also had a vehicle title belonging to the victim of the armed robbery at 1712 E Ave. in his backpack when he was arrested.

On Friday, additional charges were filed against Quinn in Buffalo County Court: felony use of a firearm to commit a felony, felony unlawful discharge of a firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

According to court documents, on May 21, a Kearney Police Department officer was called to 811 E 36th St., where Swartz and Quinn were previously arrested on May 18. The owner of the house reported finding two backpacks in the garage that she believed belonged to Swartz and Quinn. A handgun was found inside one of the backpacks, and it matched the description that Swartz gave police of the handgun fired during the vehicle theft by Quinn.

Swartz is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony robbery; felony possession of a controlled substance, meth; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana; felony possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone; misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer; and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Court documents indicate the charges stem from items found in Swartz' possession and in a sedan packed by Swartz at the time of his arrest on May 18, including a wallet and laptop stolen from the robbed house at 1712 E Ave., meth, prescription pills, 11.09 ounces of marijuana and a weigh scale.

Since his confession, Swartz has also been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony theft between $1,500 and $5,000.

Swartz and Quinn are both scheduled to appear in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing on July 19.