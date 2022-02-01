 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Man cited after train hits his pickup Sunday
KEARNEY — A Kearney transient has been cited for two traffic violations after the pickup he was driving Sunday night collided with a Union Pacific Railroad train.

At 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Dale R. Warren of Kearney was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup north on Poole Avenue east of Kearney approaching the UPPR crossing, when he allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross the tracks in front of the train, a Buffalo County Sheriff’s office accident report indicated.

As the pickup crossed the middle track, an eastbound train hit the rear of the pickup near the back axle. The impact spun the pickup counterclockwise, pushing it off the tracks.

The pickup, owned by Ronald Schaub Jr., also of Kearney, was a total loss. Damage to the train was unclear, the report indicated. The ages of the men are not known at this time.

Neither man was injured, and neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be involved in the crash. Restraints weren’t used at the time of the crash, the report indicates, although air bags did deploy.

Warren was cited for driving under suspension and a railroad crossing violation. Reports from the incident will be forwarded to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

Tags

Most Popular

Topics

Breaking News