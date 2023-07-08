KEARNEY — A Kearney man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Josiah Vauthrin, 23, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault. According to court documents, the two alleged assaults took place June 10 and between Feb. 25-March 5. Court documents also indicate that the victim was born in 2007, making the victim a minor.

Court records detailing the case are sealed. In Nebraska, there is no statute of limitations on sexual assault.

Vauthrin is currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety. He is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County Court Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.