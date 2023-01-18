Kearney man charged with burglary of movie theater

KEARNEY – A Kearney man is accused of stealing and damaging property at Kearney Cinema 8.
Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief – intentional property damage – according to court documents. The alleged incident took place Jan. 1.
Judge Gerald Jorgensen set a $10,000 cash or surety bond for Carpenter. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 1.
The arrest affidavit outlines the case:
The Kearney Police Department was called to the Kearney Cinema 8 movie theater in reference to a belated burglary. Upon arrival at the movie theater, the responding officer observed pry marks and scratches to the door and door frame of an emergency exit door. The metal around the door latch was deformed, and the door’s opening mechanism was inoperable due to damages.
Security camera video footage showed at about 1:21 a.m. Jan. 1 a white pickup truck drove up to the south entrance doors of the cinema. A white male, who the officer recognized as Carpenter, exited the vehicle and walked up to the doors where a key lock box was located. Carpenter allegedly walked from the lock box back to his pickup several times before getting back into the pickup and exiting the parking lot.
At about 7 a.m. Jan. 1, security footage from the cinema lobby shows Carpenter inside of Kearney Cinema 8. He allegedly walked to the lobby counter and grabbed a white microwave. Carpenter carried the microwave to a theater room. He returned to the lobby at 7:06 a.m. sans microwave. Carpenter left the view of the camera for two minutes before returning to the lobby carrying a folding lawn chair into the theater room.
According to the affidavit, Carpenter was contracted for remodeling work at Kearney Cinema 8. His work was completed on Dec. 12. On Dec. 14, Carpenter was allegedly inside the theater while intoxicated and was told he was not allowed on the property.
The microwave is valued at $40, and cost of damages to the property are approximately $1,000.
