Marvin Zuniga, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony second-degree assault. The incident occurred on May 14 and coincides with a series of shootings and a stabbing in Kearney where some UNK football players were present. Zuniga allegedly intentionally caused bodily injury to UNK wide receiver Xavier Delk, 23, of Aurora, Colorado, with a dangerous instrument. Delk was arrested less than a week after Zuniga for an incident on the same day, May 14. Delk is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault.