KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been charged with assaulting a UNK football player in May.
Marvin Zuniga, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony second-degree assault. The incident occurred on May 14 and coincides with a series of shootings and a stabbing in Kearney where some UNK football players were present. Zuniga allegedly intentionally caused bodily injury to UNK wide receiver Xavier Delk, 23, of Aurora, Colorado, with a dangerous instrument. Delk was arrested less than a week after Zuniga for an incident on the same day, May 14. Delk is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault.
Court records detailing the arrests of Zuniga and Delk are sealed to protect the ongoing investigation and material witnesses.
Zuniga is currently out on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28.