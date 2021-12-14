 Skip to main content
Kearney man arrested for terroristic threats with handgun early Tuesday morning
Kearney man arrested for terroristic threats with handgun early Tuesday morning

KEARNEY — Police earlier today arrested and jailed a Kearney man for allegedly making threats with a handgun.

According to a Kearney Police Department press release, at 1:06 a.m. today officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 3400 block of F Avenue, following a report of an adult male making threats with a handgun toward others at the apartment after an argument over personal matters.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Jesse James Wells of Kearney.

After a brief delay, Wells was located and arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Team (SWAT) was activated and later canceled after Wells was in custody.

Additionally, 21-year-old Tylor Gleason, 24-year-old Tre Martinez, and 23-year-old Alyssa Miller were issued citations for third degree assault for assaulting Wells just prior to police arriving.

Wells was transported and booked into the Buffalo County Jail and remains in custody for the terroristic threats.

Jesse James Wells

Jesse James Wells 
