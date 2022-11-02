Kearney man arrested for outstanding warrants, firearm possession

LEXINGTON — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man today in Lexington for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.

A short time later, it was determined that the suspect, identified as Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney, was in a hotel room at the Comfort Inn in Lexington, across the street from the NSP office. Troopers evacuated the occupant of an adjacent room before attempting to make contact with Dedrick. Multiple attempts were then made to contact Dedrick.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. today, troopers breached the hotel room door and made contact with Dedrick, who exited the room voluntarily and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers located a handgun on a table in the room. Dedrick was lodged in Dawson County Jail for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.