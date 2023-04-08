KEARNEY — A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after a two-hour standoff in Kearney.

According to the Kearney Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call at 7:35 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park Apartments, 1000 Fourth Ave. Officers learned that the suspect was Ryan Fuentes, 35, of Kearney. Fuentes has a known criminal history including weapons violations and outstanding arrest warrants for felony domestic assault and felony flight to avoid arrest.

Patrol officers attempted to contact Fuentes inside the apartment multiple times, but he did not respond. Due to his criminal history, a tactical situation was declared, police said. Emergency services were activated at 9 a.m., and officers attempted to evacuate other units of the building.

KPD, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the emergency services unit was activated at 9 a.m. Peaceful attempts to contact Fuentes were unsuccessful. Tear gas was deployed inside the apartment, and Fuentes was taken into police custody.

The 36-year-old alleged victim had exited the apartment before officers arrived at the scene. She sustained minor injuries.

Fuentes has been charged with first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, third-degree felony domestic assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. He is currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, stated KPD.