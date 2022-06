KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Andrew Gage, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a person at least 12 years old, but less than 16. The charge alleges sexual penetration between April 30 and May 1.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 25, and he was arrested on May 26.

Records detailing the case are sealed.

Gage posted a $15,000 bond and is free. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.