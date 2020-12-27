 Skip to main content
Kearney man accused of sexual assault
Kearney man accused of sexual assault

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of sexually assaulting two teens last week.

Marcus Keyser Jr.

Marcus Keyser Jr., 22, of Kearney was arrested Tuesday on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of two separate alleged victims, ages 14 and 15. The incidents are alleged to have happened Dec. 17, 18 and 20.

Court records detailing the alleged incidents are sealed.

Keyser is scheduled to appear in court in January. If convicted, he faces one to 50 years in prison on each count.

On Friday, Keyser remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

