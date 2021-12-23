Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

The SUV went south on Avenue M at a high rate of speed without its headlights on.

KPD stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Avenue K, where records indicate the driver, identified as Smith, had a strong odor of alcohol. The passenger was known to officers and identified as a female Nebraska Probation officer.

An officer saw an abrasion on the woman’s lower lip, blood on her mouth, face, hands and clothing, and when the officer asked her what had happened, she said Smith beat her up. The woman was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan for treatment.

According to records, the investigation revealed the woman had been laying in bed around 1 a.m. when she heard a knock at her door. Thinking it could be her neighbor or ex-boyfriend she answered it, and found a man was standing on her porch. The woman asked the man if he was OK, and he pulled her outside, shoving her to the ground where she hit her head on a ceramic pot, which caused her to momentarily black out.

The man went into the residence and the woman was locked out. She went around the residence and knocked on a bedroom window, but got no response and returned to the front door where Smith let her back in, according to records.