Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail accused of kidnapping, robbing and assaulting a Nebraska Probation officer early Saturday morning in Kearney.
Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.
Records indicate Smith went to a residence where the female probation officer was, hitting her numerous times, taking her to an ATM to force her to withdraw money, and then allegedly threatening her if she told anyone.
Court records outline the case against him:
At 1:31 a.m. Saturday a man called the Kearney Police Department asking officers to check on the welfare of a woman at a residence in the 1000 block of 15th Street. The man said he had been in bed with the woman when another man came to the residence and tried to punch him.
The man reporting in the incident left, but was concerned about the woman’s safety.
When KPD arrived at the residence a neighbor told police a man and woman left in a silver sport utility vehicle. As KPD rang the doorbell to the residence a silver SUV matching the description of the SUV pulled into the driveway to the east, then backed out the driveway heading east on 15th Street.
The SUV went south on Avenue M at a high rate of speed without its headlights on.
KPD stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Avenue K, where records indicate the driver, identified as Smith, had a strong odor of alcohol. The passenger was known to officers and identified as a female Nebraska Probation officer.
An officer saw an abrasion on the woman’s lower lip, blood on her mouth, face, hands and clothing, and when the officer asked her what had happened, she said Smith beat her up. The woman was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan for treatment.
According to records, the investigation revealed the woman had been laying in bed around 1 a.m. when she heard a knock at her door. Thinking it could be her neighbor or ex-boyfriend she answered it, and found a man was standing on her porch. The woman asked the man if he was OK, and he pulled her outside, shoving her to the ground where she hit her head on a ceramic pot, which caused her to momentarily black out.
The man went into the residence and the woman was locked out. She went around the residence and knocked on a bedroom window, but got no response and returned to the front door where Smith let her back in, according to records.
The woman tried to use her phone to call her mother, based on records, but Smith took it away, accusing her of trying to call police. He then told her to give him money, or he would beat her.
The woman got her cellphone back and went into the bedroom to put on clothes, according to records, where Smith allegedly hit her in the face 10-15 times and kicked her in the ribs.
Smith allegedly told the woman he wanted $1,000, and took her to an ATM to make a withdraw.
The woman withdrew $500 from one bank, and told the man to go to another bank to get the remaining money. Instead, Smith allegedly gave the woman until noon Saturday to get the rest of the money.
Smith allegedly threatened the woman if she didn’t get the remaining money he had friends in Omaha who would find her and her child. Smith then drove back to the residence on 15th Street, but when they arrived he saw KPD and fled the area.
Smith and the alleged victim were stopped a short time later and Smith was arrested for DUI where records say preliminary breath tests indicated his blood alcohol content at .176 and .146.
The legal content for an adult to drink and drive in Nebraska is .08.
Today, Smith remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
HubChic