 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney man accused of having thousands of pictures of child pornography
0 Comments

Kearney man accused of having thousands of pictures of child pornography

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Thousands of images of child pornography allegedly have been found on a Kearney man’s cellphones.

Jeffrey Langenberg, 38, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession of child porn after a Kearney Police Department investigation. He was arrested last week and remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.

Jeff Langenberg

Jeff Langenberg

Court records indicate “thousands” of photos and videos of young girls in various stages of undress were located on two separate phones belonging to Langenberg.

Police obtained a search warrant for Langenberg’s house, vehicles and electronic devices. Records indicate hundreds of photos of prepubescent females in various states of undress and provocative poses were found on his electronic devices.

Langenberg is being held on a $250,000 bond, and must post 10% of that amount, or $25,000, to be freed. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer Injuries

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News