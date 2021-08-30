Kearney man accused of having thousands of pictures of child pornography

KEARNEY — Thousands of images of child pornography allegedly have been found on a Kearney man’s cellphones.

Jeffrey Langenberg, 38, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession of child porn after a Kearney Police Department investigation. He was arrested last week and remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.

Court records indicate “thousands” of photos and videos of young girls in various stages of undress were located on two separate phones belonging to Langenberg.

Police obtained a search warrant for Langenberg’s house, vehicles and electronic devices. Records indicate hundreds of photos of prepubescent females in various states of undress and provocative poses were found on his electronic devices.

Langenberg is being held on a $250,000 bond, and must post 10% of that amount, or $25,000, to be freed. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.