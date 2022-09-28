Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim

LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl.

Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.

Federal court records don't outline the allegations against Hudson. Information on the alleged victim also is unavailable.

Hudson was arrested Tuesday in the 1000 block of Avenue B in Kearney.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Lincoln in November.