Kearney man accused of assault, strangulation and imprisonment
Kearney man accused of assault, strangulation and imprisonment

  • Updated
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $200,000 bond charged with four felonies following an incident last week.

Jason S. Jones, 40, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree sexual assault, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment. The alleged incidents happened May 12 in Kearney, and are isolated.

Court details outlining the accusations against him are sealed. The state public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Jason Jones

