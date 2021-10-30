 Skip to main content
Kearney Literacy Council recognized for combating illiteracy
Kearney Literacy Council recognized for combating illiteracy

KEARNEY — The Kearney Literacy Council is the winner of the 2021 Jane Geske Award.

Susan Grove, co-chair of the organization, accepted the honor Oct. 23 at the 2021 Celebration of Nebraska Books.

Kearney Literacy Council was nominated by Christy Walsh and Elaine Batenhorst for the work the council has done to combat illiteracy in the Kearney community and to provide access to books through a variety of projects, including books provided to Habitat for Humanity houses, backpacks provided to school children, Goodfellows Christmas gifts, the Help Care Clinic, and a huge book sale in combination with the Kiwanis Pancake Feed.

The Jane Geske Award is presented to honor an organization that exemplifies exceptional contributions to literacy, books, reading, libraries or literature in Nebraska. The annual award commemorates Geske’s passion for books, and was established in recognition of her contributions to the well-being of the libraries in Nebraska.

