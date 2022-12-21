Kearney Lions Club give to school libraries

KEARNEY – The Kearney Lions Club recently donated $1,000 toward the purchase of books at Kearney Public School libraries.

The donation was presented at the elementary school meeting of librarians in November.

The donation was made possible with the Lions’ partnership with the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

The Kearney Lions Club is part of the Lions Club International, the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million members in 200 countries. Lions have been serving Kearney for over 80 years.

The Kearney Lions Club recently did vision screenings on all KPS elementary and preschool students this year.

The organization has the ability to screen children aged 6 months to 6 years using special cameras through the KidSight program.

They are available to provide screenings at daycares and preschools.

The organization also helps people get glasses, and they collect and recycle used eyeglasses.

In October, they sorted over 4,000 pairs of eyeglasses.

The glasses will be cleaned, sorted and used by eye doctors that travel to third world countries to do vision exams.

Lions Club membership is open to anyone in the community with the desire to serve others.