Kearney library series focuses on Nebraska’s first female newspaper editor

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library and the University of Nebraska at Kearney History Department resume the history brown bag lunch series from noon-1 p.m. June 8 with Michelle Setlik presenting “Our Editress: Nebraska’s First Female Newspaper Editor.”

From an orphaned Irish immigrant to the first female newspaper editor in Nebraska, Maggie Mobley née Guerin defied all the odds. As a highly educated young woman in the early days of Nebraska’s statehood, Guerin traveled alone after a failed marriage to central Nebraska to forge her own path. After joining forces with a former newspaper publisher, Guerin used her pen and keen intellect as the editor of the newspaper they established in 1870.

She was able to influence local and statewide politics, help build and grow a community, and become a statewide advocate before women had the right to vote.

The June 8 presenter, Setlik, is an educator and community historian with master’s degrees in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and management from Doane University. She serves as an associate dean of Business and Entrepreneurship at Central Community College and is a history adjunct at UNK.

Setlik’s family roots are deep with seven generations calling Hall County home. She is a Hall County Historical Society Board member, Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation trustee, a freelance journalist contributing historical articles to several publications and an active community volunteer devoting her time to historical preservation and education.

The June 8 program is free and open to the public. Audience members can bring their lunch and learn. This collaborative program is presented by UNK-History Department and the Kearney Public Library. UNK professor Dr. David Vail will present the July 13 program.