Kearney library’s Pub Quiz theme is '80s & 90s Hit Flicks'

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library’s “Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal” will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme this month is “‘80s & ‘90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz.” Trivia included will be from the following movies: “Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Weird Science,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Uncle Buck,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Home Alone” (the original), “Beethoven” (the original) and “The Great Outdoors.”

Bonus questions will come from the movies “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “She’s Having a Baby,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Curly Sue” and “Flubber.”

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

This month’s free question is: In “The Breakfast Club,” John Hughes makes a cameo in the film as one of the parents picking up one of the students. Whose parent does Hughes play?

Registration is required. To register, please e-mail James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of 6 per team).

Please call James at Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.

Check out our website at cityofkearney.org.

