Kearney library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal has ‘Star Wars’ theme

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme is “May The Force Be With You: A Star Wars Quiz.”
Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s at 15 W. 23rd St. This month’s free question is: What species is Jar Jar Binks, who is an ally of Queen Padmé Amidala, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi on Naboo in Episode I: The Phantom Menace?
No registration is required.
Call Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information.
