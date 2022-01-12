Kearney library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal has ‘Star Wars’ theme

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme is “May The Force Be With You: A Star Wars Quiz.”

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s at 15 W. 23rd St. This month’s free question is: What species is Jar Jar Binks, who is an ally of Queen Padmé Amidala, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi on Naboo in Episode I: The Phantom Menace?