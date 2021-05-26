 Skip to main content
Kearney library's annual 'Read & Bleed' blood drive in June
Kearney library’s annual 'Read & Bleed' blood drive in June

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library is hosting its annual Read & Bleed blood drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 4.

The blood drive will be at the Red Cross Fort Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th St.

Donors can call Sarah at 308-233-3256 or email shaack@kearneygov.org to schedule blood donation appointments.

The donor event is for ages 17 and older or 16 years with signed Red Cross parental consent forms, which are available from the library.

For more information on donating blood, visitredcrossblood.org.

