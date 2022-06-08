Kearney library preparing for Edible Book Festival

KEARNEY — The staff at Kearney Public Library is inviting book lovers to participate in the Ninth Annual Edible Book Festival, which has evolved into one of the library’s most popular events.

Participants are encouraged to be creative and begin planning their entries. For inspiration, check out KPL’s Pinterest “Edible Book” board or search online. There are four age categories: 5-8, 9-12, 13-18 and 19-plus.

Registration is required by 8 a.m. June 20. Entry forms and complete guidelines are available on the library’s web page at kearneylib.org. Click on the “Events” tab.

Not interested in entering? Everyone is welcome to participate by coming to see all the amazing entries and voting for the people’s choice awards 1:30–2 p.m. June 22. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

The library is at 2020 First Ave. More information is available by calling 308-233-3282 or emailing reference librarian Sarah Haack at shaack@kearneygov.org.