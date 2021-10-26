 Skip to main content
Kearney library offers intro to financial ratings series online
Kearney library offers intro to financial ratings series online

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library is offering a virtual class on its Financial Ratings Series online database for patrons. This class will be via Zoom from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 3.

Weiss Financial Ratings offers independent, unbiased financial strength ratings of banks, credit unions and insurance companies and conservative buy-hold-sell investment ratings of thousands of stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Participants can even set up a personal account to create a watchlist and get upgrade/downgrade notifications. For those on Medicare, there is a great tool to help evaluate the available Medicare supplement insurance plans and make sure participants are getting the best price.

Access to this database is free with your library card.

Jessica Moody from Weiss Financial Ratings will provide a deep dive into the functionality of the database and teach participants how to create an account, set up a watchlist for your bank, insurance company, stocks and mutual funds, how to create research tools (screeners) and run a Medigap report.

Registration is required by 8 a.m. Nov. 3. Visit www.kearneylib.org and click on “Events” to register, or call the library’s reference department at 308-233-3256.

