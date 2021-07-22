kearney landfill

Hart also arranged for another wood chipper to come on July 13 because piles and piles of limbs and branches were forming.

“We had to push them to make room for the next people. We also had to direct traffic,” he said. “There were a lot of trees and a lot of traffic. We had to do a lot of different things, just on the fly.”

Grinders have been churning out tons of wood chips during the past two weeks, and city crews are about to make a final pass through Kearney to pick up tree debris that residents leave at the curb.

The city of Kearney announced earlier this week that its crews had completed the first pass of pickup duty. On Monday the crews will begin a second pass. Because they’re using heavy equipment to pick up the tree debris, the city requests that long piles be made in the street next to the curb. It will make loading the tree parts easier and the equipment won’t damage lawns.

Seeing how the staff members performed on July 10, Hart said, “I would put our landfill operators up against anyone in the nation.”

He also was impressed by the patience and cooperation from people dumping tree limbs that day. “They were patient and understanding, and we appreciated that. It was amazing how many people were out helping each other.”