Kearney' landfill, yard waste sites switch to winter hours

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the beginning of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and yard waste site.
The new seasonal hours take effect Monday.
Landfill disposal site
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Yard waste and tree site
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
As a reminder, yard waste such as grass clippings, garden waste, leaves and small branches less than one-inch in diameter are accepted free of charge. All yard waste must be free of trash and unbagged. Yard waste also is banned from the city refuse collection system.
According to the city of Kearney, trash containers that contain yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.