Kearney landfill shifts to extended summer hours

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced extended operating hours for yard waste and tree disposal begin Monday at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, 6711 W. 56th St.

The following hours will be in effect through Oct. 31:

Yard Waste and

Tree Disposal

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Landfill Hours

Monday: Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Yard waste such as grass, leaves, trees and garden waste are banned by state law from being buried in the landfill. Yard waste, including tree waste 1-inch diameter or less, is accepted free of charge at the landfill’s composting disposal area.

Mixed loads that contain yard waste will not be accepted at the landfill unless the hauler separates the yard waste.

City code bans yard waste from being placed in trash containers. Trash containers with yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.