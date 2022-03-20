 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney landfill extending its operating hours

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will resume extended operating hours for yard waste and tree disposal beginning April 4.

The landfill is located at 6711 W. 56th St.

The following hours will be in effect April 4 through Oct. 30:

Yard Waste and Tree Disposal

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Landfill Hours

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Yard waste such as grass, leaves, trees and garden waste are banned by state law from being buried in the landfill. Yard waste, including tree waste one inch in diameter or less, is accepted free of charge at the landfill’s composting disposal area. Mixed loads that contain yard waste will not be accepted at the landfill unless the hauler separates the yard waste.

City code also bans yard waste from being placed in trash containers. Trash containers with yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.

Vehicles hauling waste to the landfill must have the waste covered or fastened in accordance with the landfill’s covered load policy in order to prevent materials from being blown from the vehicle or strewn along the ground.

Residential and commercial haulers transporting waste in vehicles entering the landfill that do not have the load properly fastened or covered will be charged an additional fee.

