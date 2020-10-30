 Skip to main content
Kearney landfill changing to winter hours

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site, beginning Monday.

- Landfill Disposal Site: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

- Yard Waste and Tree Site: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

As a reminder, yard waste such as grass clippings, garden waste, leaves and small branches less than 1-inch in diameter are accepted free of charge. All yard waste must be free of trash and unbagged.

Yard waste also is banned from the city refuse collection system. Trash containers that contain yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.

