Kearney landfill announces winter hours

Earth Day Trash Photo Gallery

Wild elephants scavenge for food at an open landfill in Sri Lanka. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kearney Underground: City garbage truck drivers empty approximately 800 containers a day, including garbage, yard waste and recycling. Rick Ellmers, who is driving his truck here, said he averages two trips a day to the landfill to empty his truck.

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday.

Landfill Disposal Site:

  • Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yard Waste and Tree Site:

  • Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As a reminder, yard waste such as grass clippings, garden waste, leaves and small branches less than 1 inch in diameter are accepted free of charge. All yard waste must be free of trash and unbagged.

Yard waste is banned from the city's refuse collection system.

Trash containers that contain yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.

