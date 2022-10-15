 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine

Collage - sign

The Collage sign identifies its offices at 3100 Second Avenue.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage.

Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.

The K of C will match all donations.

Participating churches include Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney, Immaculate Conception in Elm Creek, St. Ann’s Church in Lexington, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Shelton and St. Mary’s Church in Wood River.

To contribute, mail a check to the Knights of Columbus at Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847, or call Dubas at 308-708-0514. He will pick up checks if needed.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

