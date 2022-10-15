Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine

KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage.

Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.

The K of C will match all donations.

Participating churches include Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney, Immaculate Conception in Elm Creek, St. Ann’s Church in Lexington, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Shelton and St. Mary’s Church in Wood River.

To contribute, mail a check to the Knights of Columbus at Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847, or call Dubas at 308-708-0514. He will pick up checks if needed.