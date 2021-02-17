Kearney Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry resumes Friday, with restrictions

KEARNEY — The COVID-19 pandemic may put a few restrictions on the Knights of Columbus 26th annual Lenten fish fry this year, but the food and the camaraderie will be as warm as ever.
The annual event will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., and continues for the next five Fridays, concluding on March 26.
“This is going to be a good thing for us,” said Andy Donovan, who heads the effort for the Knights of Columbus chapters at Prince of Peace and St. James Catholic churches.
The group studied statewide COVID-19 mandates, which have been relaxed in the past two weeks, and figured out how to hold the 26th annual event safely.
Seating will be limited to 130, down from 200, for better social distancing. The kitchen staff will be reduced as well, with four men in the kitchen, six servers, three selling drive-thru dinners and three selling tickets at the door.
There is also a new drive-up option, which will allow people to simply drive up and purchase dinners without leaving their cars. With those options, Donovan hopes long lines will be a thing of the past.
Heading the kitchen effort again will be Pete Ludowese, a member of Prince of Peace. He started cooking with his son years ago. His son no longer participates, but for Ludowese, the gusto remains. “I’ve been doing this for years. It’s a blast,” he said.
The menu, as usual, will include baked and fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and a roll. Kids may order chicken nuggets, too. The price remains $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for kids younger than 5.
Last year, just four fish fries were held before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the last two.
The event attracts between 300 and 400 people per week and brings in a total of $6,000 to $10,000 each year, which the Knights donate to Kearney Catholic High School, the Special Olympics and other area causes.