Kearney keeps setting passenger records despite airline dropping its service

KEARNEY — City Manager Michael Morgan said a new enplanement record couldn’t come at a better time for Kearney Regional Airport.

On Tuesday the city of Kearney announced 2,435 passengers flew to either Denver or Chicago, eclipsing the prior record for March, set in 2020 when 1,584 passengers flew from Kearney.

Tuesday’s news is significant, Morgan said, because growing enplanement numbers reflect a successful airport as the federal Department of Transportation attempts to resolve the situation that could leave 29 cities served by Sky West Airlines without federally subsidized commuter air service. Sky West flies out of Kearney Regional Airport as United Express.

The airline announced in March its intent to drop Essential Air Service in Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Morgan said that 11 of the 29 airports involved in United Express’ attempt to drop its EAS routes are from Nebraska and Kansas.

Morgan said the EAS agreement contains a “hold-in” clause that requires United Express to fulfill requirements of its contract until it expires. Many of the cities that could be abandoned are asking DOT to extend the hold-in period. Doing so would help extend how long Kearney is served by federally subsidized flights and it also would buy cities and the DOT time to receive and evaluate proposals from airlines interested in taking over the service Sky West wants to drop.

“We’ll be requesting an extension later this week,” Morgan said. Kearney’s current EAS contract expires on Aug. 31.

Sky West’s 90-day termination notice said it intends to eliminate EAS on or before June 10.

A nationwide shortage of pilots is the top reason Sky West has cited for dropping its service.

Various proposals to reduce the pilot shortage are being floated, Morgan said.

One would allow pilots to work until age 67, another proposal would allow student pilots to carry more student debt because their classes are so expensive. Other proposals involve rules about recruiting military pilots and work visas for foreign pilots.

Airlines with smaller aircraft, such as the 50-passenger jetliners flown by Sky West, have contended with chronic pilot shortages as their pilots migrate to larger aircraft with more popular routes and higher pay.

Citing Kearney’s March enplanement record, Morgan encouraged residents to continue using the air service.

“The success of the airport is very important to Kearney and surrounding communities,” Morgan said.

U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Jerry Moran of Kansas have been assisting the Nebraska and Kansas cities seeking to find new airlines to take over their EAS service.

“Sen. Fischer’s staff members have been very helpful. We’re also working with a Kansas group,” Morgan said. “The mood still is positive because of the DOT’s hold-in requirement.”