Kearney Jubilee Center launches $400k campaign to benefit new facility

KEARNEY — God provides.
That’s what Cheri Clark, executive director at the Kearney Jubilee Center Thrift Store and Food Pantry, believes, especially now as the center launches a $400,000 capital campaign.
The Helping Hands, Helping Others campaign will fund remodeling costs, equipment, building upgrades, donation sorting and storage and other costs stemming from its move last July 7 from 2523 Ave. A to 1920 Central Ave.
It has a spacious thrift store, a free food pantry and assistance for people facing financial hardship. Every Saturday, it holds a garage sale in its annex directly north across 19th Street.
Due to COVID-19, the center’s board delayed launching a capital campaign last year.
“It didn’t seem like the right time to put our hand out,” Clark said.
Now that vaccinations are available and COVID cases are declining, this was the right time, she said, especially after the center sold its Avenue A property to Kearney Village, a sober living facility. The Jubilee Center had expected to seek $680,000 in its capital campaign, but its goal is now less than two-thirds of that, or $400,000.
Clark said after the center moved in to its new, 6,000-square-foot site last summer, the board was better able to assess what was needed. “Remodeling was cheaper than expected, and then the sale of the old building covered the costs of this one,” she said.
The campaign will pay for the remodeling costs, as well as equipment upgrades, new signs and improved storage facilities.
Clark said people may frown at the concept of taking on debt to pay for improvements, but the board believes it can, and should, be done.
“Paying off the remodeling costs and a few extra things will make sure we’re good and solid for the future,” she said.
Dave Blauvelt, board chair, added: “We could have stayed on Avenue A, but there was so much need. We get a bigger facility for more income that we can give away. None of us take money home. The more we take in, the more we give away.”
Saturday garage sales
The Jubilee Center has seven employees and roughly 30 volunteers who help sort, price and display thrift store items, run cash registers and help at the food pantry. The center has nine trustees, 21 church partners and 27 community partners, including businesses and nonprofits.
New this spring are Saturday garage sales at the annex across the street. Sales began the first week in March, and Clark said people were lined up to get in for three hours — thank COVID-19 for that, too.
“During COVID, people couldn’t get out, so they began cleaning and brought us so much stuff. Blessings were overflowing,” Clark said, “They’re still cleaning. They went into overdrive. The annex building allows us to take in furniture and sort things and get more items out there for sale.”
The center’s thrift store is open and doing well, but items that don’t sell are put into the garage sale.
The thrift store “is our engine,” board member Gary Straatmann said. “We had to get bigger facilities and improve our retailing and how the stock is presented.”
In addition, the Jubilee Center maintains a Help Now Fund that assists people with rent and utility payments. Until COVID-19, the center had free monthly dinners for the public, but those are on hold.
The center also receives financial support from 27 private donors, 21 churches and the United Way.
36 years old
Kearney Jubilee Center was founded in 1986 in the basement of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2401 Second Ave. Five years later, it moved into a former church at 2523 Ave. A. That was also the former home of Kearney Community Theatre.
When its veteran Executive Director Steve Glover died in early 2014, the center floundered. Nine months later, when Monica Musil was hired to replace him, funds were so sparse at first that Musil sometimes couldn’t afford to cash her own paycheck.
Slowly, working hard, she turned the red ink into the black. She had 12 volunteers; today, the Jubilee Center has 30 volunteers, along with help from churches, schools, nonprofits and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Its current home has a history, too.
It was once the Chicago Lumber Company. Then it became a rental store. It was empty for nearly four years until the Jubilee Center bought it in late 2019 and moved in last July.
The center is also a community partner of the United Way of the Kearney Area and participates in the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live campaign.
“All our money stays local,” Straatmann said.
Board member Brad Kernick said: “As I’ve gotten more involved, I’ve become aware of how many people really, really need help. Our stock is rising throughout the community. People are aware of who we are and what we do. They want to help us help people.”