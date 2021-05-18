Kearney Jubilee Center launches $400k campaign to benefit new facility

The campaign will pay for the remodeling costs, as well as equipment upgrades, new signs and improved storage facilities.

Clark said people may frown at the concept of taking on debt to pay for improvements, but the board believes it can, and should, be done.

“Paying off the remodeling costs and a few extra things will make sure we’re good and solid for the future,” she said.

Dave Blauvelt, board chair, added: “We could have stayed on Avenue A, but there was so much need. We get a bigger facility for more income that we can give away. None of us take money home. The more we take in, the more we give away.”

Saturday garage sales

The Jubilee Center has seven employees and roughly 30 volunteers who help sort, price and display thrift store items, run cash registers and help at the food pantry. The center has nine trustees, 21 church partners and 27 community partners, including businesses and nonprofits.

New this spring are Saturday garage sales at the annex across the street. Sales began the first week in March, and Clark said people were lined up to get in for three hours — thank COVID-19 for that, too.