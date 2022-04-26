Kearney journalists top winners in Nebraska Press Women contest

KEARNEY — Kearney Hub journalists Lori Potter and Mary Jane Skala took the top two awards in the 2022 Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest.

The awards, for work done during 2021, were presented at the NPW spring conference Saturday in York.

Potter, now retired, won 21 awards for her writing and photography, including eight first-place, four second-place, five third-place and four honorable mention honors. As the top prize-winner, she won the the NPW Sweepstakes Award. She was at the Hub for 35 years until retiring in March 2021.

Skala won 18 awards, including 12 first place, one second place and five honorable mention. She was the first runner-up in the Sweepstakes competition.

Former Hub reporter Erika Pritchard won a first-place honor in Single Photography for a photo of a little girl doing artwork. In the spring of 2021, Pritchard accepted a job at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but she continues to shoot sports events for the Hub.

She also won four awards for her work at UNK.

First-place entries by the three women have moved on to the National Federation of Press Women communications contest. Results from that contest will be announced at the annual NFPW conference in June in Fargo, N.D.

Winning entries by Skala and Porter were:

MARY JANE SKALA

FIRST PLACE:

- Continuing coverage or unfolding news: COVID-19 coverage, 2021

- Personality Profile, 500+ words: “Nyquist cherishes farm, family country”

- Education: “Sharing the light of love and kindness”

- Food: “Bless this food”

- Green/environmental: “Playing in the flowers”

- History: “Honoring a veteran 77 years later”

- Physical health: “We have diabetes - hear us now!”

- Religion: “Seeking answers to tough questions”

- Social issues: “Sacred drumbeat nurtures priest’s spirit”

- Style: “The farm a dream come true”

- Travel: “Happy after Hopi haircut”

- Personal Opinion: “Memory of COVID losses” and “Fifty years behind them”

SECOND PLACE:

- Feature, newspaper: “Experiencing the crucifixion” and “McKee slowly crawls out of the darkness”

- Business: “Thalkens didn’t plan to be florists”

- Physical health: “Isabelle can’t take her disease off”

- Sports: “Vanishing field of dreams

- Hobby: crafts, “Mighty with metal”

HONORABLE MENTION

- Business: “Blessings from a loaf of bread”

LORI POTTER:

FIRST PLACE:

- Feature: print-based newspaper, “All about the beef” plus sidebar

- Agriculture: “Best beef ever”

- Business: “Snow had no idea he’d run a sawmill someday”

- Government/politics: “Sharing irrigation,” plus sidebar story

- Personal essay: “Ancestors told their stories”

- General photo: “Crane season sunrise on Platte River”

- Photo essay: “Sumner rodeo”

- Photographer-writer: “Branding day more than just cattle work” and sidebar, “Why brand when high-tech available?”

SECOND PLACE:

- News story, print-based newspaper: “Spilled milk,” plus sidebar on Wolf family’s dairy traditions

- Online feature: “Long thought extinct, native corn re-emerges”

- Science/technology: “UV lights up but do they save cranes?” and sidebar, “Rowe observers record how cranes react to power lines”

- General column: “Crane friends correspond” and “My rich life as a journalist”

THIRD PLACE:

- News story, online publication: “Reefer sadness”

- Personality profile, 500+ words: “Rural roots” and sidebar “Many possibilities open for Ibach”

- Food: “A savory-sweet tradition” and sidebar, “Food truck will roll out soon, hopefully”

- Hobby (crafts/building/designing construction): “Driving Millie, Beth”

- Sports photo: “Sumner rodeo, hung up on rope”

HONORABLE MENTION:

- Personal column: “Shame on Donald Trump and his enablers” and “Be careful what you say”

- News or feature photo: “Bull sale ring men”

- News or feature photo: “Butterflies, Cather prairie”

- General photo: “Draft horses, six-horse hitch”