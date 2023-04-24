KEARNEY — Starting in July, the public will have access to online data that will provide critical statistics about the physical health of Kearney-area residents.

The City Health Dashboard is a national online data and mapping tool featuring more than 30 health measures, including factors that shape health and affect health equity, including binge drinking, diabetes, children in poverty, dental care, uninsured residents and much more.

That information will help local decision-makers prioritize resources and suggest improvements.

Kearney is just the fifth city in Nebraska to be chosen. It’s also the state’s western-most city, and the smallest, to be involved.

Accessing the data will be free. Users will be able to view demographic maps, access resources to take action and compare statistics here with those from other cities.

Two Rivers Public Health Department learned about the CHD’s Put Us on the Map Challenge last year. The challenge invited cities with fewer than 50,000 people to get free access to more than 30 metrics on health and health equity on the dashboard.

In late February, Two Rivers applied for the program with the help of the city, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Jeremy Eschliman, health director of Two Rivers, said the best applications, like Kearney’s, showed collaboration between public health, the city and other partners. Two Rivers learned April 13 that it was one of 68 U.S. cities to be selected.

“This is exciting because it is a chance to show the innovation of rural communities and the huge impact that partnerships have on the health of the community,” Eschliman said.

He said the data can be used by academic institutions, by entities applying for grants, and to help highlight Kearney’s strengths.

Data will be posted starting in July. The address for web access has not yet been provided, Eschliman said.

Kearney will receive analytic assistance from the national CHD team. In the coming year, Kearney may be featured in its blog to highlight how the city is using the data.

Launched in 2018, the dashboard was created by New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Population Health with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

It offers data for more than 900 U.S. cities. It aims to provide communities and city leaders with regularly updated, local data such as life expectancy, park access and children in poverty to improve the health and well-being of all.