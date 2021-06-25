Kearney intersections to get fresh striping in upcoming weeks

KEARNEY - Kearney intersections will be brightened up with fresh striping paint over the next few weeks.

The city of Kearney and Straight-Line Striping Inc. announce that painting operations will be taking place at a number of intersections throughout the city. The work will occur in the evening and overnight hours.

The markings will be phased as to not impede traffic. Citizens are urged to use caution when traveling through the intersections during these times.