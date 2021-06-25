 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney intersections to get fresh striping in upcoming weeks
0 Comments
top story

Kearney intersections to get fresh striping in upcoming weeks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - Kearney intersections will be brightened up with fresh striping paint over the next few weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Kearney and Straight-Line Striping Inc. announce that painting operations will be taking place at a number of intersections throughout the city. The work will occur in the evening and overnight hours.

The markings will be phased as to not impede traffic. Citizens are urged to use caution when traveling through the intersections during these times.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stowaway seal gets a free ride in Sweden sailing regatta

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News