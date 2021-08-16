Kearney in-home child care providers express concerns with delayed DHHS changes

“There’s no way,” said Tricia Gifstad, owner of Tricia’s Daycare and KCCA member. “Some people’s homes are not set up that way. I think you’re going to lose a lot of day care providers if that has to go into place.”

Keri Gibbs, the KCCA treasurer and owner of Miles of Smiles Child Care, is among the in-home providers who utilize two levels of her home while looking after the children. In her home, Gibbs will sometimes play with the older children in the basement while the infants take their morning nap on the upper level.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She keeps monitors with the infants, and she said she checks on the infants more frequently if they are on a different level than the rest of the children.

“However, if I’m coming in and out of the room every 20 minutes to write things about the infant — that I checked on it, when I checked on it and all of that stuff — I’m not going to have time to sit down and play with the other kids or get a game or something going with my older kids because as soon as I get started, I have to go back and check on the infants,” Gibbs said.