Kearney in-home child care providers express concerns with delayed DHHS changes

KEARNEY — Most parents understand — and no doubt appreciate — that state officials want to protect their children from harm while under someone else’s care. But what’s too much?
Haley Gadeken takes her 4-year-old and 1-year-old kids to an in-home child care provider at Ravenna. The recent proposed Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services changes would have applied to her 1-year-old as children 18 months and younger fall within the DHHS’s infant age range.
“I am all for the safety of my kids, but I feel like some of the regulations that they’re putting on child care workers is going to make it even harder to find newborn care and day care in general,” Gadeken said. “Yes, it’s very important to check on babies when they’re sleeping and keep them safe while they’re sleeping. But is every 20 minutes going to change the safety of a child? And that’s a lot to ask when you have other kids to check on.”
The state Department of Health and Human Services suspended on June 2 the proposed changes for in-home child care providers as parents statewide face challenges in finding those who can take care of their children.
After the suspension, members of the Kearney Child Care Association shared their opinions on the proposed changes for infant care.
According to the DHHS, one of the changes would have required child care providers to “have infants sleep on the same level of the home used by other children in care.”
“There’s no way,” said Tricia Gifstad, owner of Tricia’s Daycare and KCCA member. “Some people’s homes are not set up that way. I think you’re going to lose a lot of day care providers if that has to go into place.”
Keri Gibbs, the KCCA treasurer and owner of Miles of Smiles Child Care, is among the in-home providers who utilize two levels of her home while looking after the children. In her home, Gibbs will sometimes play with the older children in the basement while the infants take their morning nap on the upper level.
She keeps monitors with the infants, and she said she checks on the infants more frequently if they are on a different level than the rest of the children.
“However, if I’m coming in and out of the room every 20 minutes to write things about the infant — that I checked on it, when I checked on it and all of that stuff — I’m not going to have time to sit down and play with the other kids or get a game or something going with my older kids because as soon as I get started, I have to go back and check on the infants,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs is also referring to the second change that was proposed for infant care, in which providers would have to “check on sleeping infants by being physically beside the infant to observe for breathing every 20 minutes and document the well-being checks in a sleep well-being logbook.”
Other providers agree with Gibbs on this point.
“The one that I find most concerning is having to check on the infants every 20 minutes,” said Tammy Hempstead, KCCA member and owner of Tammy’s Tiny Tots. “If I have to go into the closed room every 20 minutes, it’s risking waking them up and everybody else up from their nap times.”
To avoid disrupting their naps, Tammy said she uses two monitors to check on her infants.
“My parents — when I told them that — they said they don’t even do all that,” said Amy Smith, who has been an in-home child care provider for 21 years. “I mean, waking up every 20 minutes in the middle of the night to check on them. No. And if we’re constantly doing that, then where are the other kids and what are they doing?”
KCCA President Tasha Rethorst understands that the proposed changes were meant to protect children from sudden infant death syndrome, “which is the most frightening thing.”
“It breaks my heart for any provider that has ever had to — that’s how passionate I am about my job and how much I love these kiddos that I care for,” Rethorst said. “I don’t want people to think that we’re taking this lightly, but some of these restrictions — we have a lot to take care of and a lot of things to do.”