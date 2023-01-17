Kearney in declared snow emergency

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow event, a Snow Emergency is in effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday,
There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
The Emergency Snow Routes are as follows:
Street Extent
11th Street – 30th Avenue to Avenue M
16th Street – 17th Avenue to Avenue M
25th Street – East City limits to West City limits
29th Street – 2nd Avenue to Lakeview Drive
31st Street – 2nd Avenue to Avenue N
33rd Street – 2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue
35th Street – 6th Avenue to 30th Avenue
39th Street – 30th Avenue to Antelope Avenue
45th Street – Avenue N to Avenue R
48th Street – 6th Avenue to Avenue N
56th Street – West City Limits to East City Limits
2nd Avenue – North City limits to South City limits
5th Avenue – 11th Street to 33rd Street
6th Avenue – 33rd Street to 48th Street
17th Avenue –35th Street to North City limits
30th Avenue – 11th Street to North City Limits
Avenue A – 31st Street to 39th Street
Avenue E – 22nd Street to 56th Street
Avenue H –11th Street to 22nd Street
Avenue I – 25th Street to 39th Street
Avenue M – 11th Street to 27th Street & Avenue N
Avenue N – 25th Street to North City Limits
Avenue R –39th Street to 45th Street
Antelope Avenue – Highway 30 to 39th Street
Country Club Lane – 24th Street to 35th Street
Country Club Lane –39th Street to North City Limits
Grand Avenue – 25th Street to Antelope Avenue
Lakeview Drive – 29th Street to 35th Street
North Railroad Street – Avenue N to 30th Avenue
South Railroad Street – Central Avenue to Avenue M
Plaza Boulevard – North Railroad Street to 24th Street
University Drive – Lakeview Drive to 24th Street
After snow removal on emergency routes, crews may enter residential neighborhoods once conditions improve and emergency routes and thoroughfares are cleared.
As a courtesy to your neighbors and to crew operators, please keep your vehicles off the streets if possible for the efficiency of the snow removal process, the city said.
According to City Code, snow removed from private property should not be placed in or on public streets, alleys, sidewalks, or other public ways. Snow removed from private property must be kept and maintained on the property in a safe and sound condition.
Vision clearance at intersections is important. Snow piled at corners of the property must not be more than two feet high.
In addition, citizens should be prepared for various road closures within the city due to blizzard conditions.
City offices closed
City Manager Michael W. Morgan has announced that all city offices will be closed Wednesday.
Morgan said the offices are closing because of impending winter weather conditions.
Morgan said the closings will affect City Hall, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, and the Park & Recreation office.