Kearney HyVee offers walk-in COVID shots with no appointment needed
Kearney HyVee offers walk-in COVID shots with no appointment needed

KEARNEY — The HyVee Pharmacy, 5012 Third Ave., is offering free COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment.

Those who prefer to make appointment still can do so by visting hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone.

For more information, call 308-236-0020.

