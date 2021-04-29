Kearney HyVee offers walk-in COVID shots with no appointment needed

KEARNEY — The HyVee Pharmacy, 5012 Third Ave., is offering free COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment.
Those who prefer to make appointment still can do so by visting hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.
COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone.
For more information, call 308-236-0020.
